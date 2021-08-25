SEC Prevails On $30M Sports Betting Ponzi Scheme Claims

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge handed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a quick win Tuesday in its suit over an alleged$30 million sports-betting Ponzi scheme, ordering two mento forfeit a combined nearly $1 million in ill-gotten gains and pony up fines for acting as unregistered investment agents. Granting the agency's summary judgment bid, U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon said Douglas Martin and Damian Ostertag must disgorge $480,927 and $434,725 respectively for their roles in the scheme. At the same time, the judgerejected the SEC's request to slap the pair with tens of thousands of dollars in civil penalties because the...

