Ga. Justices Question Sam's Club Liability For Mattress Fall

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Georgia Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared unsure if Sam's Club can be held liable for a mattress that an associate helped load for a customer and that later fell off the vehicle on a public road. The justices peppered attorneys with questions about the meaning of the phrase "loaded for operation" in a state law regarding securing loads on vehicles, in a case centered on whether Sam's East Inc., the Walmart-affiliated warehouse retail chain, may be liable for injuries suffered by a driver who struck the mattress. The case was referred to the state high court by the Middle District...

