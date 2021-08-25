NJ Theater Denied Remand In Zurich Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday declined to remand an iconic theater's battle for COVID-19 loss coverage from Zurich American Insurance Co., ruling the matter doesn't involve an unsettled issue of state law. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti rejected Count Basie Theatre Inc.'s argument that it was best left to the Superior Court system, rather than the district court, to hash out a novel matter pertaining to state law or policy. The Red Bank, New Jersey, venue claimed the meaning and enforceability of microorganism exclusion was muddy legal ground yet to be adjudicated in New Jersey state court....

