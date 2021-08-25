Sugar Co.'s $291M Cuban Port Suit Too Grainy, For Now

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge tossed a sugar company's $291 million suit accusing a Chinese wind turbine manufacturer of reaping unlawful profits by using the sugar company's former Cuban port, finding the complaint too vague but giving the company a chance to amend its claims. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles said Tuesday that even though North American Sugar Industries Inc. had adequately shown it suffered concrete injury when Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. and affiliates allegedly reaped millions in profits from shipments going through the port in Puerto Carupano, the company had failed to clearly tie its allegations to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS