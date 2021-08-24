Mass. Vet Home Head Says Elder Laws Don't Fit Virus Charges

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The former supervisor of a Massachusetts veterans' home said Tuesday he can't be charged with criminal elder neglect over alleged decisions that prosecutors say sparked a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. Attorneys for Bennett Walsh, the former superintendent of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, urged Hampden County Superior Court Justice Edward McDonough Jr. to dismiss the first-in-the-nation criminal charges against a nursing home administrator for a pandemic outbreak. Prosecutors claimed in charges filed in September 2020 that Walsh and the home's former medical director, David Clinton, decided to consolidate two dementia units into a single space, resulting in symptomatic COVID-19-positive...

