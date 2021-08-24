FCC Floats Record $5.1M TCPA Fine Over Election Robocalls

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 11:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed hitting conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman and J.M. Burkman & Associates LLC with a record $5.1 million fine for purportedly making hundreds of unsolicited robocalls aimed at spreading election misinformation about voting by mail. The FCC proposed a total fine of $5,134,500, which breaks down to a $4,500 fine for each of the 1,141 unlawful robocalls purportedly made to wireless numbers with a pre-recorded voice message in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The pre-recorded messages allegedly said that the personal information of those who vote by mail will be stored...

