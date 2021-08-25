Female Ex-Estee Lauder Director Says Beauty Co. Favors Men

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A former Estee Lauder director of construction has accused the beauty giant of gender discrimination, claiming that her former employer terminated her for a construction incident that she didn't cause while allowing the male employees responsible to keep their jobs. Toni Castellano said in her complaint filed Tuesday in New York federal court that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has long touted itself as a "champion of women's rights" that brags on its website about its gender equality initiatives and states that the company's founder has "challenged the status quo" and "built a company based on the principles of equality and...

