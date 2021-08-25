IBM Settles Pa. Labor Dept.'s Suit Over $110M IT Upgrade

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced on Tuesday that it has settled a fraud lawsuit accusing IBM of racking up tens of millions in cost overruns while failing to deliver under a $110 million contract to create a new integrated computer system for handling the state's unemployment compensation program. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said in a statement that it resolved the lawsuit with International Business Machines Corp., but did not provide any further details of the settlement. "Following an extensive discovery period and exchange of expert reports and opinions, the parties engaged in a lengthy negotiation and the settlement...

