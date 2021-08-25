Kids' YouTube Channel CoComelon Files IP Suit Against Rival

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The makers behind the popular children's educational YouTube channel CoComelon have launched a lawsuit in California federal court accusing a Chinese company of "blatantly copying" the channel's content. Moonbug Entertainment Ltd. and its subsidiary Treasure Studio Inc. filed a copyright infringement lawsuit on Tuesday against BabyBus (Fujian) Network Technology Co. Ltd. Moonbug said that its CoComelon Nursery Rhymes YouTube Channel is wildly popular on the site, and that BabyBus' "Super JoJo" brand rips off CoComelon. "Defendant has built its Super JoJo YouTube business by blatantly copying CoComelon," the complaint alleged. "The striking similarity of Super JoJo's channel to CoComelon's — including...

