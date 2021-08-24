Supreme Court Refuses To Pause 'Remain In Mexico' Order

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the Biden administration's petition to postpone a district court's order to restart the so-called Remain in Mexico program, saying the government "failed to show" that the rescission was not arbitrary and capricious. The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the Biden administration's request to stay a district court's ruling requiring the reinstatement of the "Remain in Mexico" program. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The Biden administration had sought a stay of a Texas federal judge's ruling requiring the reinstatement of the program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, which made tens of thousands of asylum seekers wait out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS