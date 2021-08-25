Golf Instructor Urges 11th Circ. To Revive Lialda Lawsuit

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Professional Golfers' Association instructor urged the Eleventh Circuit Wednesday to give him another shot at his lawsuit claiming faulty label instructions accompanying the prescription drug Lialda led to his developing chronic and permanent medical conditions, including stage 4 kidney disease that has left him needing a transplant. In oral arguments held via Zoom, counsel for Mark Blackburn, who was named the National PGA Teacher and Coach of the Year in 2020, argued that an Alabama district court improperly weighed evidence — including rejecting testimony from him and his physician as "speculation" — when it granted Lialda manufacturer Shire U.S. Inc....

