US Targets Paraguay Corruption Network With New Sanctions

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration issued new sanctions against three people and five companies over corruption concerns Tuesday, tying the group to a money laundering operation based out of Paraguay. Warning of rampant illicit commercial activity in the tri-border region where Paraguay meets Argentina and Brazil, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control blacklisted Kassem Mohamad Hijazi, who was arrested on corruption charges by the Paraguayan government earlier in the day. OFAC further sanctioned two of Hijazi's associates, Khalil Ahmad Hijazi and Liz Paola Doldan Gonzalez, along with five businesses tied to them. According to the agency, the group set up...

