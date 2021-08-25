CytoDyn Dissidents Sue In Chancery Over Board Proxy Fight

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Stockholders seeking to install a new majority on late-stage biotech venture CytoDyn Inc.'s board have sued for a Chancery Court declaration that they can stand for election, accusing the company of unfairly seeking to snuff dissident proxy efforts in part through a federal court challenge. The suit, filed late Tuesday, is the latest in a string of troubles for CytoDyn and its board, which recently agreed to forfeit "extremely lucrative" stock awards to five directors to settle earlier litigation. Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti in April branded board behavior in approving the scuttled $14 million stock package as an example of...

