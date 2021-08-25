EQT Says Conflict, Not Bias, Drove Black Ex-Exec's Firing

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- There was no racial bias involved when the now-renamed Rice Energy fired a Black executive over his conflict of interest in owning a contractor for the company, Rice attorneys told a Pennsylvania federal court, pointing to a white employee who was fired for similar reasons and the plaintiff's personal friendship with CEO Toby Rice. Rice Energy, now called EQT RE LLC and EQT Midstream, said there was a legitimate reason for firing Babatunde Ajayi and stripping him of his unvested stock options, since the company had discovered Ajayi had an undisclosed conflict of interest at the same time that it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS