Fed. Circ. Drops DynCorp Protest Of $82B Army Logistics Deal

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit rejected DynCorp International LLC's protest of the U.S. Army's $82 billion LOGCAP V deal, ruling Wednesday that although DynCorp's proposed prices were high, they weren't so high as to afford DynCorp the chance to fix the proposal. The federal government is required to inform potential contractors of serious issues in their proposals, including if the price is unreasonably high, the Federal Circuit said, describing the regulation as "peculiar" but as intended to give bidders a chance to course-correct and submit a revised proposal. But the U.S. Army had reasonably determined that DynCorp had suggested prices that fit its...

