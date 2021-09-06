The Top UK Supreme Court Cases Of 2021 So Far

Law360, London (September 6, 2021, 9:11 AM BST) -- In the first half of the year, Britain's highest court has looked at major issues including the employment status of gig workers, non-compete clauses and insurance payouts for virtually every type of business interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, Law360 takes a look back at some of the biggest commercial decisions from the Supreme Court in the first half of 2021. Non-Disclosure Agreements Take Center Stage In Row Between Rival Firms The U.K. Supreme Court said in July that a law firm specializing in consumer group actions could use a non-disclosure agreement to prevent a rival from bringing claims against Volkswagen AG...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS