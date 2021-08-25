2nd Circ. Says Asylum-Seeker Could Have Moved Within India

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit rejected an immigrant's arguments Wednesday that after being beaten by members of a rival political party for his affiliation with a Sikh party, he could not escape the threat of more violence by moving within India, affirming a Board of Immigration Appeals' decision to deny asylum and deport the man. In a published opinion, the three-judge panel upheld an immigration judge's ruling and the BIA's that the available evidence suggests petitioner Jagdeep Singh would not have trouble relocating within India despite his claim of government persecution, as there is no central countrywide tracking system and Indian citizens generally...

