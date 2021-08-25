$100M Deal In Merger Suit May Set Table For Hefty Fee Award

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Three firms could see an eight-figure payday if the Delaware Chancery Court approves a proposed $100 million deal to end a derivative suit accusing Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC of steering a construction industry supplier it controlled into an alleged "grossly unfair" $1.2 billion merger. Under a stipulated settlement filed Wednesday with Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster, Andrews & Springer LLC, Friedman Oster & Tejtel PLLC and Kaskela Law LLC are expected to seek as much as roughly $24 million of the proposed settlement for attorney fees and expenses "based on the substantial benefits" provided to NCI Building Systems Inc. and...

