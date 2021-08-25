Late Filing Means NY Apple Farm Can't Hire More Workers

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- An administrative law judge has ruled against Windmill Farms in upstate New York, refusing to grant the apple orchard certification to hire 32 guest agricultural workers to complete its September harvest based on the farm's late application. The Ontario, New York-based grower filed its paperwork with the state's Department of Labor and the U.S. Department of Labor's Chicago National Processing Center on Aug. 3, 34 days before the apple harvest was scheduled to begin on Sept. 6, according to Judge Sean M. Ramaley's Tuesday decision. Under federal regulations, employers seeking permission to hire guest workers under the H-2A visa program must...

