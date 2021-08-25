Altria, Juul Seek Upper Hand Against FTC After In-House Trial

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Following an agency administrative trial, Altria Group is urging the Federal Trade Commission to reject arguments made by agency lawyers in a challenge to the company's purchase of a 35% stake in e-cigarette maker Juul. Following the in-house proceeding that kicked off in June, each side filed dueling post-trial briefs with the commission this week. In their brief, the agency's counsel sought to convince an administrative law judge that the 2018 agreement calling for Atria to take a stake in a direct competitor in the rapidly growing vape market was contingent upon Atria eliminating its own rival e-cigarette product. Tobacco giant Altria Group Inc....

