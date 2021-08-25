Utilities Ask FCC To Cut Threat Of Pole-Attachment Refunds

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A slew of utilities is urging the Federal Communications Commission to clarify its refund policies in pole attachment contracts, saying that vagaries in the agency's current policies end up harming the companies that provide key broadband infrastructure. At the moment, the FCC relies on state law to dictate the statute of limitations for rate disputes between utility companies and broadband companies that pay to use their preexisting poles to support internet equipment. The requested clarifications "will eliminate inconsistent, arbitrary and discriminatory treatment towards electric utilities; provide greater regulatory certainty; and promote the commission's overarching policy goals of reducing pole attachment disputes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS