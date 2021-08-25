Stonebridge JV Seals $300M In Deals For DC-Area Project

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Developers StonebridgeCarras and PCCP said Wednesday that they've inked several deals worth a combined $300 million, transactions that set the stage for a new 1.1 million-square-foot mixed-use project in Alexandria, Virginia. The project, Oakville Triangle, will have a mix of health care, residential, self-storage and retail space, the firms said Wednesday. The companies did not provide further financial details on the various transactions, which include an agreement for Tri Pointe Homes to build 84 townhouses, a deal to build a 95,000-square-foot facility for Inova Health System, an agreement to renovate a 103,000 self-storage facility that's currently owned by Dahn Corp. and...

