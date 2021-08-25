7th Circ. Revives $9.5M Tax Fight Over Refurbished Trucks

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday revived a truck company's bid for a $9.5 million tax refund and abatement, saying the business could be eligible for a safe harbor protecting its refurbished tractors from an excise tax. A Wisconsin federal court needs to determine if repairs and modifications Schneider National Leasing Inc. made to its tractors exceeded 75% of the cost of a comparable retail sale, the Seventh Circuit said in its opinion. That figure is the key threshold used to determine if modifications make a tractor ineligible for a safe harbor from an excise tax on the sale of tractors used...

