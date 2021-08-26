Rooker-Feldman Doesn't Bar Landlord's Claims, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel said an Indiana landlord can sue the city of Hammond in federal court for allegedly denying his due process rights in a case stemming from his building's upkeep, overruling a lower judge who said the suit was jurisdictionally barred. Jose Andrade can sue Hammond, its Board of Public Works and Safety and other municipal officials in federal court, the Seventh Circuit said in a unanimous opinion, tossing aside a March 2020 ruling from an Indiana federal judge who said he lacked jurisdiction after the suit went through the state court system. "So although preclusion doctrine may bar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS