6th Circ. Revives Suit Over J&J Unit's Pelvic Mesh

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday revived a suit alleging a Johnson & Johnson unit's pelvic mesh came loose after implantation and caused a woman's injuries, saying the claims could be tolled by Kentucky's discovery rules. The suit against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc. stems from its pelvic mesh, which a woman said caused her pain and led to her needing two corrective surgeries. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images) The majority of a three-judge panel partially reversed a summary judgment that cleared Ethicon Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, from claims by Jenesta Cutter — finding that her negligence, gross negligence,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS