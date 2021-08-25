9th Circ. Upholds LA's Pandemic Eviction Moratorium

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday refused to block the city of Los Angeles' moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the moratorium's goal was fairly tied to protecting public health and doesn't violate landlords' rights under the Constitution's Contract Clause. In a 25-page opinion, the three-judge appellate panel agreed with a California federal court's decision denying the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles County's request for a preliminary injunction, finding that the eviction moratorium ordinance — enacted in March 2020 by the city, the city council and Mayor Eric Garcetti — was "likely reasonable and appropriate" in preventing the displacement...

