Collection Firm Must Face Class Claims Over Misstated Debt

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has ruled that debt collection firm Resurgent Capital Services LP must face a consumer's claim that he received correspondence that misstated the amount of debt he purportedly owes, reasoning that the consumer properly pled a potential violation of the federal debt collection law. In a partial rejection of Resurgent's motion to dismiss the proposed class action on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti said that the consumer's misstatement allegation is sufficient to sustain a claim under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act provisions outlawing "false, deceptive, or misleading representations." Judge Martinotti said that because the...

