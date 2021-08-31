New Stockholm Chamber Head Targets Efficiency, Diversity

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Stockholm Chamber of Commerce has announced that it has appointed Kristin Campbell-Willson as the new secretary general of its Arbitration Institute, spotlighting her success as a leader and "key figure" in the SCC's development. Campbell-Wilson stepped into the role of acting secretary general in April 2021 when her predecessor Annette Magnusson left to found the Climate Change Counsel. She first joined the SCC as deputy secretary general in 2012, bringing with her a broad range of experience as an attorney in international dispute resolution. Under her leadership, the SCC in May launched the "SCC Express," a streamlined dispute resolution service...

