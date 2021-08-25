CIT Spurns Bid To Lower Duties On Indian Quartz Slabs

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade kept in place a 2.67% duty on Indian quartz slabs Wednesday, rejecting an Indian producer's request to have some of its discounted U.S. sales left out of the duty calculation. In a brisk six-page order, CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon turned away a challenge from Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited, which had argued that the U.S. Department of Commerce improperly included so-called sample sales when investigating the quartz surface product imports, driving up the duty margin. Judge Gordon said that while Commerce routinely excludes free sample sales from its analysis, "nothing in the statute mandates that...

