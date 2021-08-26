State AG Sues Angry Birds Maker Over Child Data Collection

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT) -- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has accused the company behind Angry Birds of knowingly collecting and selling the data of children under the age of 13, hitting the gaming company with a suit alleging violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. Balderas claims Rovio Entertainment gathers personal information from children who play Angry Birds, then sells that information to third-party marketing companies. Those companies then analyze and repackage the children's data to sell targeted advertising to the kids, according to the suit filed Wednesday in New Mexico federal court. The personal information Rovio purportedly collects is used to track children...

