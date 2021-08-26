BP Unit Owes $4.3M For Its Share Of Aluminum Site Clean Up

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 12:14 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge ruled after a bench trial that a BP America subsidiary must contribute over $4.3 million to the cleanup costs of a former aluminum production site in the state under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. After a week-long bench trial that wrapped up last month, U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy said Wednesday that BP unit Atlantic Richfield Co. is responsible for 35% of the $12.3 million in recoverable costs Columbia Falls Aluminum Co. LLC has shelled out to clean up contaminants, including cyanide and fluoride, from the site of an aluminum smelter facility in...

