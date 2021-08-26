Dredging Co. Says Employee Stole Secrets Of $100M Project

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A marine dredging firm says a disgruntled former executive jumped ship to a competitor with tens of thousands of privileged company documents related to a $100 million project in tow, while repeatedly insisting he wouldn't steal the trade secrets. Cashman Dredging and Marine Contracting Co. sued its former executive vice president, Frank Belesimo, on Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court, claiming that he left the company in July after transferring more than 32,000 files containing trade secrets to a Dropbox account that he made an effort to hide. He then began working at a close competitor, Callan Marine Ltd., which likely benefited...

