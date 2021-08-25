Roku Is Sued For Board Details On Execs' 2019 Equity Awards

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Roku stockholder sued in Delaware Chancery Court Wednesday for records on equity awards worth tens of millions to four top company executives in August 2019, citing concerns that the awards were timed to take advantage of nonpublic, upbeat results and projections. Investor Manh Ho said in his books and records complaint that the streaming media company's stock price topped the $100.85 trigger, or exercise, price within days of the awards. Prospective gains are now more than triple the trigger level based on Roku's $353.47 share value on Wednesday, although the earliest any of the four can begin the one-year buy-in...

