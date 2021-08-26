NLRB Chair Calls For New Remedy In Union Health Care Row

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey nursing home violated federal labor law by unilaterally changing its employee health insurance plan, the National Labor Relations Board ruled, with two members saying the board should consider adopting a new remedy requiring employers to compensate workers for losses beyond wages and benefits. The NLRB said in a decision issued Wednesday that the Voorhees Care and Rehabilitation Center violated the National Labor Relations Act by unilaterally switching its employees to worse health insurance plans with higher premiums. That included terminating the insurance plan in 2017 without telling workers or their union, leading them to go without insurance for...

