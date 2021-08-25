1st Circ. Backs Insys Execs' Convictions, Jury Findings

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 11:49 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit upheld a landmark verdict convicting five former Insys Therapeutics executives of a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe opioids, ruling Wednesday that a jury got it right and that the district court was wrong to throw out some racketeering convictions. In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Bruce M. Selya, the panel slammed Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor and former underlings Michael Gurry, Rich Simon, Joe Rowan and Sunrise Lee, while lauding their counsel, prosecutors and the lower court judge. "Insys and Kapoor deserve great credit for developing Subsys — a medication which, appropriately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS