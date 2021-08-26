Mexican Restaurant Executives Charged In RICO Indictment

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Top executives for a Missouri-based Mexican food distribution company and related restaurants in neighboring states have been charged with running a federal racketeering conspiracy to hire unauthorized immigrants following a wide-ranging investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Jose Luis Bravo, identified in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment as the owner of Specialty Food Distribution in Joplin, Missouri, was the leader of the enterprise and allegedly worked with 18 co-conspirators to supply restaurants in four states, according to the criminal case in Missouri federal court. Also identified as leaders of the conspiracy are Specialty Food Chief Financial...

