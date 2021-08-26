Squarespace Dodges Part of Website Building Patent Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Squarespace can escape part of a patent lawsuit over website development tools after a Delaware federal judge on Wednesday found that the company did not willfully infringe or induce others to infringe one of the patents before the case was filed. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews granted Squarespace Inc.'s request to toss Express Mobile Inc.'s allegations of induced, contributory and willful infringement against it for one out of five patents. Squarespace also tried to slip out of the direct infringement claims by arguing that the complaint did not adequately show how its website building platform met the limitations of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS