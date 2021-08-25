Frito-Lay's 'Hint Of Lime' Chips Have No Lime, Buyers Say

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers hit Frito-Lay North America Inc. with a false advertising suit in California federal court on Wednesday, accusing the company of misleading consumers since its "Tostito's Hint of Lime" tortilla chips purportedly do not contain any lime. A proposed class of consumers say Frito-Lay's labeling of the above product misleads consumers since they claim that the chips do not contain lime. Lead plaintiff Frank Ortega says Frito-Lay misrepresented its tortilla chips to suggest that they contain lime by including an image of a lime wedge and a "hint of lime" label on the bag's packaging. Ortega further...

