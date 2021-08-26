5th Circ. Told Bank's Blunder Cost Royalty Owners $27M

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Three women for whom Regions Bank helped manage Haynesville Shale oil and gas interests in northwest Louisiana told the Fifth Circuit it must reverse a bench trial ruling that the bank isn't liable for an error that caused the women to miss out on $27 million in royalties. They say U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty ignored the bank's gross wrongdoing when he concluded in May the bank had made a "mistake in judgment" by leasing out far more of the women's oil and gas interests than intended. In an opening brief filed Wednesday, Elizabeth Fry Franklin, Cynthia Fry Peironnet, and Eleanor...

