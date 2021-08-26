BIA Must Weigh 5th Circ. Ruling In Cannabis Removal Order

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges vacated a Pakistani man's deportation order issued after he was convicted for synthetic marijuana possession, finding that the Board of Immigration Appeals failed to fully consider whether his state law conviction is equivalent to federal drug law. In an unpublished opinion the panel vacated Sajid Momin Wali's 2017 deportation order, instructing the BIA to revisit the question of whether portions of the Texas Health and Safety Code can be compared to the federal Controlled Substances Act. The panel ordered the BIA to review its findings in light of a published opinion issued by the Fifth...

