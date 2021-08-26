Freshfields, Pillsbury Guide Axel Springer's $1B Politico Buy

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 10:02 AM EDT) -- German publisher Axel Springer, led by Freshfields, has agreed to buy Pillsbury-advised journalism outfit Politico as part of a plan to boost its politics and policy coverage, in a deal worth just north of $1 billion, the companies said Thursday. The agreement calls for Axel Springer SE to acquire Washington, D.C.-based Politico, including the remaining 50% stake of a European joint venture the companies launched together in 2014, as well as technology news website Protocol, which was formed by the founder of Politico, according to a statement. The announcement comes after rumors of an impending tie-up between Axel Springer and Politico...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS