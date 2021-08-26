Pa. Judge Trims Malpractice Suit Over Cozen's Biz Sale Work

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Citing a lack of requisite expert testimony, a Pennsylvania state judge has agreed to pare down a lawsuit from an ex-Cozen O'Connor client accusing the firm of costing her some $750,000 through its alleged mishandling of a deal to sell off her stake in a networking hardware business. As part of a lawsuit originally filed more than two years ago, ex-Cozen client Tracy Silverman had alleged that the firm had engaged in a conflict of interest by putting the interests of another firm client, a lender that was owed money from the business, above her own in putting together the sale....

