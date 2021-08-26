Judge Won't Let VoIP-Pal Toss AT&T's Patent Challenge

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to toss AT&T's lawsuit seeking to invalidate a VoIP-Pal patent on Internet protocol communications routing, despite VoIP-Pal promising not to sue AT&T for infringement of the patent-at-issue. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh on Wednesday denied VoIP-Pal's motion to dismiss a suit that on one hand claimed the patent-in-suit — U.S. Patent No. 10,218,606 — was invalid, and on the other hand sought a declaration that AT&T didn't infringe the patent. The decision is just the latest event in a string of lawsuits in which VoIP-Pal accused companies including AT&T, Amazon and Apple of infringing various...

