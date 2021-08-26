Texas Tech Can't Bounce Former Hoops Coach's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has refused to toss discrimination and retaliation claims against Texas Tech University by its fired women's basketball coach, finding she had laid out a case that she was treated differently than male coaches and suffered blowback for reporting alleged harassment. U.S. District Judge James W. Hendrix on Wednesday partially granted Texas Tech's motion to dismiss and narrowed Marlene Stollings' suit, but allowed her federal claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 to move forward. "The allegations concerning derogatory remarks and punishment for using the same...

