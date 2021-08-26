Chancery Tosses Class Suit Over $3B Zimmer Biomet Cashout

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court has dismissed a derivative suit for damages from Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. directors, top officers and private equity investors related to a $3 billion private equity cash-out and stock dive in 2016, finding that stockholders unjustifiably skipped an initial demand for action by the medical device maker's directors. Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will concluded in dismissing the suit with prejudice Wednesday that the stockholders' failure to first put the allegations to the board — or show why it would have been futile — doomed claims that included breach of fiduciary duty, insider trading, unjust enrichment and breach of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS