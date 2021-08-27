Hinshaw & Culbertson Adds New Jersey Office And 8 Attys

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has expanded its Northeast presence with a new office in New Jersey and the addition of eight attorneys from Parker Ibrahim & Berg LLP to its consumer financial services practice. Hinshaw said Thursday it will open an office based out of Iselin, New Jersey, as part of a strategic expansion of the law firm. According to the firm, seven of the new lawyers will join the New Jersey office. Ellen Silverman, co-partner in charge of the New Jersey office, said in a statement that the group of attorneys "bring additional depth to our litigation capabilities in the financial...

