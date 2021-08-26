TravelPass, Choice Hotels End Legal Fight Over Search Terms

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Online travel agent TravelPass and Choice Hotels International Inc. have resolved a dispute in Texas federal court that was part of a suit accusing several lodging chains of scheming to shut down bids for hotel search terms. The two sides jointly filed a dismissal motion Wednesday that drops Choice from the litigation, as well as ending counterclaims that the hotel chain filed against TravelPass and other plaintiffs. The move to dismiss with prejudice, so that the parties cannot revive their claims, revealed few details. "The parties have resolved all differences in the action," TravelPass and Choice told the court, asking for...

