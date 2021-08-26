Green Dot Hires Ex-Barclays, PayPal Compliance Vet As CCO

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Green Dot Corp. said Thursday it has hired an ex-Paypal, Barclays and Capital One compliance veteran as chief compliance officer to support its continued growth, a move that comes amid an ongoing class action that claims the company made misstatements about its business strategy in securities filings and other communications. Mike Althouse, most recently compliance chief at The Bancorp, will oversee the prepaid credit card giant's compliance programs and ensure adherence with state and federal regulations, according to an announcement. "Green Dot is well-positioned for growth with its own bank charter, leading products, world-class partners and a tremendously talented workforce, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS