2nd Circ. Won't Revive Mining Claims Against Mongolia

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday refused to revive claims asserted by a trio of Chinese companies against Mongolia over a revoked iron ore mining license, saying the parties' conduct made clear that they wanted the arbitrator to resolve the issue of whether the dispute belonged in arbitration. The circuit court ruled that even though the arbitral agreement at issue in the case — a bilateral investment treaty between Mongolia and China — did not specifically state that the arbitrator would decide the proper venue for disputes, and did not designate any arbitral rules suggesting as much, the companies had nevertheless consented...

