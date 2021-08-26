Cannabis Data Firm Says Schumer's Legalization Bill A Dud

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Cannabis analytics firm New Frontier Data released a report on Thursday blasting the federal marijuana legalization bill recently unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., saying it could hinder and even erase gains made in state cannabis markets. The report, titled "Up In Smoke?" takes particular aim at the bill's proposed tax scheme as being overly complicated and burdensome, as well as the bill's lack of clarity regarding federal regulation of products and its social justice provisions. The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, or CAOA, released in July by Schumer and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., proposes...

